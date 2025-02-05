The CIA is about to get a Trump makeover

WASHINGTON :The Central Intelligence Agency offered buyouts to its entire workforce Tuesday, in what officials said is a bid to bring the agency in line with President Trump’s priorities, including targeting drug cartels.
The CIA appeared to be the first intelligence agency to tell its employees that they can quit their jobs and receive about eight months of pay and benefits as part of Trump’s push to downsize the federal government. The offer last month made to most civilian federal agencies exempted some categories of federal workers, including those with national security roles.
The agency is also freezing the hiring for job seekers already given a conditional offer, an aide to CIA Director John Ratcliffe said. Some are likely to be rescinded if the applicants don’t have the right background for the agency’s new goals, which also include Trump’s trade war and undermining China, the aide said.
Across government agencies, overall interest in the deferred resignation offer appears to be low, career coaches focused on the federal workforce say, citing conversations with more than 100 people. Many people have questions about whether they are legally able to take another job during the payout period or whether they can return to government under a future administration, these people said.
“There’s no statutory authority that I can see for the president making this offer," said Sen. Tim Kaine (D., Va.), who represents tens of thousands of federal workers and said no constituents have told him they are taking the deal. Doing so presents risk, he said: “The administration immediately knows, you don’t want to work for me. They’ll find some other way to get rid of you. You should not raise your hand."
Trump administration officials have said the offers are also meant to signal to those who oppose Trump’s agenda to find work elsewhere. Ratcliffe told the White House to extend the same buyout package to the CIA, the aide said, believing it would pave the way for a more aggressive spy agency.
A CIA spokeswoman said the move was part of an effort to “infuse the agency with renewed energy."
In his confirmation hearing, Ratcliffe promised to launch more hard-edge spying operations and covert action, naming drug cartels and China as key adversaries. “To the brave CIA officers listening around the world, if all of that sounds like what you signed up for, then buckle up and get ready to make a difference," he told lawmakers last month. “If it doesn’t then it’s time to find a new line of work."
Trump’s CIA will have a greater focus on the Western Hemisphere, targeting countries not traditionally considered adversaries of the U.S., the aide said. For example, the CIA will use espionage to give Trump extra leverage in his trade negotiations, potentially spying on Mexico’s government amid the ongoing trade spat, the aide said. The CIA will also take on a significant role fighting Mexican drug cartels, the aide said, which Trump designated as terror groups on his first day in office.
For the decades after its creation, the CIA was focused on America’s rivalry with the Soviet Union. After 9/11, the agency transformed much of its workforce into a shadowy paramilitary force that could kill terrorists with drones. In recent years, the CIA has shifted back to focus on countries including China, which has been widely viewed by national security officials as the U.S.’s greatest long-term threat.
The Trump administration and the intelligence community clashed at times in his first term, but some CIA officers later said they missed the greater latitude to conduct covert operations against America’s adversaries under Trump.
It wasn’t clear whether other intelligence agencies would follow suit with a buyout offer. The Senate intelligence panel on Tuesday narrowly advanced Tulsi Gabbard’s nomination to be Trump’s director of national intelligence—a position that oversees the nation’s 18 intelligence agencies and bureaus—but she hasn’t yet been confirmed by the full Senate.
Lindsay Ellis contributed to this article.
