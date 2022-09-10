The coming global crisis of climate policy

Does anyone know what exactly any of this will mean for the financial system? Of course not. No one has seriously bothered to “stress test" catastrophic increases in energy prices, even though the Bank of England claims to have modeled the economic impact of allowing global temperatures to rise by 3.3 degrees Celsius over the next few decades. By the way, the BOE also predicted the economic impact of the transition to a net-zero-CO2-emissions future would be modest.