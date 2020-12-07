Subscribe
The covid risks in the workplace break room
File photo

The covid risks in the workplace break room

6 min read . 09:17 AM IST Krithika Varagur , The Wall Street Journal

  • Workers find extra stress at what was once a lunchtime sanctuary for friendly chatter with colleagues; here’s how to take a breather safely on the job during the pandemic

Lunch breaks have become a drag for Jason Alfonso.

Due to the pandemic, the steel mill where he works in Pittsburg, Calif., has reduced the capacity of break rooms from six to two people, mandated wearing masks at all times and encouraged employees to spray down tables with a bleach mixture after they eat. Not the most relaxed place to take a break after spending hours in an indoor warehouse.

