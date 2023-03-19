Meanwhile, The last season of the Crown was a hit among viewers. It featured Princess Diana's bombshell 1995 television interview, the emotional turmoil and the divorce, along with Charles' tensions with his mother, Queen Elizabeth II, who died last year. The season had also featured the scandalous phone call between Prince Charles and Camilla, now The Queen Consort, whom Charles had an affair with while he was married to Diana. The 5th season also drew criticism and called for disclaimers over its dramatised storylines. Some commentators also voiced concern over its airing just two months after Elizabeth's death and the impact it could have on her son Charles' reign.