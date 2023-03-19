The Crown Season 6 first look unveiled, will feature Prince William meeting Kate from university days2 min read . 03:28 PM IST
- Ed McVey and Meg Bellamy will essay the role of college time Prince William and Kate Middleton.
The Crown is currently being filmed for its sixth season in St Andrews, Scotland. This season is set to feature Prince William and Kate Middleton’s relationship from the time they met.
Ed McVey and Meg Bellamy will essay the role of college time Prince William and Kate Middleton respectively. As per CNN, the sixth and the the final season of ‘The Crown’ and will stream anytime this year. The official dates are not yet announced.
After death of Princess Diana in 1997, Prince William went to finish his studies at Eton College. The Royal couple met in 2001 while studying at the University of St Andrews and started dating in 2003. They were engaged in November 2010 and in 2011, Prince William and Kate married at Westminster Abbey in a sumptuous show of British pageantry that attracted a huge world audience.
As per speculations, this season will focus on the Royal Family in the '90s and early 2000s which includes Princess Diana's death and William and Kate. IANS has reported that it is believed the moment of the death will not be shown, however, it will include the lead-up and the aftermath.
Recently, Royal author Tom Quinn spoke about Prince William and Kate.s relationship behind the palace doors. He claimed that in the public eye the royal couple seems perfect but are just like others who engage in fights.
In Tom Quinn's new book titled "Gilded Youth: An Intimate History of Growing Up in the Royal Family," he claimed that behind the palace doors the couple have terrible rows where they throw things at each other. The book talks about exclusive testimony from the palace staff with historical sources as well as royal insiders.
In the book, he wrote, “Of course, privately, William and Kate, like all couples, fall out, row, shout at each other and say unkind things to each other," but he added that Kate is a natural peacemaker, while William always gives away as he experienced more than enough emotional upheaval, divorce, and disruption during his childhood.
Meanwhile, The last season of the Crown was a hit among viewers. It featured Princess Diana's bombshell 1995 television interview, the emotional turmoil and the divorce, along with Charles' tensions with his mother, Queen Elizabeth II, who died last year. The season had also featured the scandalous phone call between Prince Charles and Camilla, now The Queen Consort, whom Charles had an affair with while he was married to Diana. The 5th season also drew criticism and called for disclaimers over its dramatised storylines. Some commentators also voiced concern over its airing just two months after Elizabeth's death and the impact it could have on her son Charles' reign.
This season will also see Elizabeth Debicki who played the role of Diana, Imelda Staunton as Queen Elizabeth II, Lesley Manville as Princess Margaret and Jonathan Pryce as Prince Philip.
