Home >News >World >The debt question facing Janet Yellen: How much is too much?
Janet Yellen would be managing the nation’s debt when the economic consensus has flipped

The debt question facing Janet Yellen: How much is too much?

11 min read . 04:13 PM IST Kate Davidson , Jon Hilsenrath , The Wall Street Journal

Treasury secretary nominee supports Biden plans that add trillions to US borrowing, a turnabout in economic thinking

A big question hangs over Janet Yellen this week at her confirmation hearing to become US Treasury secretary: How much debt is too much?

In the past four years, US government debt held by the public has increased by $7 trillion to $21.6 trillion. President-elect Joe Biden has committed to a spending program that could add trillions more in the year ahead. At 100.1% of gross domestic product, the debt already exceeds the annual output of the economy, putting the US in company with economies including Greece, Italy and Japan.

