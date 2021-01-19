The debt question facing Janet Yellen: How much is too much?

In the past four years, US government debt held by the public has increased by $7 trillion to $21.6 trillion. President-elect Joe Biden has committed to a spending program that could add trillions more in the year ahead. At 100.1% of gross domestic product, the debt already exceeds the annual output of the economy, putting the US in company with economies including Greece, Italy and Japan.

