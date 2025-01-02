The descent of an army vet turned corporate consultant named in the new year’s attack
Jack Gillum , Cameron McWhirter , Scott Calvert , The Wall Street Journal 8 min read 02 Jan 2025, 07:11 PM IST
Summary
- Texas born and bred, Shamsud-Din Bahar Jabbar worked at Deloitte before plowing a truck with an Islamic State flag into a New Orleans crowd.
The alleged terrorist behind the New Year’s killing spree in New Orleans was a born-and-bred Texan, an Army veteran, and father of three who had climbed the corporate ladder.
