Today's Google doodle is a heart-wrenching slideshow which shows sketches depicting excerpts from Anne Frank’s life as a Jewish teenager hiding with her family in Holland during the German occupation
The Google doodle today on June 25 commemorated the 75th anniversary of the publication of Anne Frank’s diary ‘The Diary of a Young Girl’, one of the world's best-known books. In the year 1947, ‘The Diary of a Young Girl,’ the personal journal of Anne Frank, a German-born Jewish girl hiding with her family from German occupation during Second World War, was first published.
Anne Frank’s diary is considered to be one of the most powerful accounts of the Second World War. To mark the occasion, today's Google doodle is a heart-wrenching slideshow which shows sketches depicting excerpts from Anne Frank’s life as a Jewish teenager hiding in Holland during the German occupation. It featured excerpts from her diary, which she wrote while in hiding from the Nazis with her family.
Annelies Marie Frank was a German-Dutch diarist of Jewish heritage, she became known to the world posthumously as one of the most-discussed Jewish victims of the Holocaust, with the 1947 publication of The Diary of a Young Girl. Anne had received her diary as a birthday present, and wrote in it regularly.
The diary documents her life in hiding during much of the Second World War from 1942 to 1944 amid the German occupation of the Netherlands. Today's doodle shared sketches with information from her diary which revealed that the hiding place inhabited by Frank was located in her father's office building.
Her family was arrested by the Gestapo on August 4, 1944 and following their arrest, her family was transported to concentration camps. Anne and her sister, Margot, were transferred from Auschwitz to Bergen-Belsen concentration camp, where they died a few months later.
Anne's ‘The Diary of a Young Girl,’ has sold more than 30 million copies worldwide since it was first published on 25 June 1947 and has been translated into 67 languages, according to AFP.
Anne's father Otto Frank was the only survivor of the Frank family. Otto returned to Amsterdam after the war ended to find that his daughter Anne's diary had been saved by his secretary, Miep Gies. Otto decided to publish his daughter Anne Frank's diary in 1947.
