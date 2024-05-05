The downside of campus protest: Wary employers

Top college campuses in the West have been in ferment over the past month as students agitate over Israel’s war in Palestine; however, far from these portals of protests, recruiters are taking note, and students should be worried.

Simply put, global companies may think twice before recruiting students who join the ongoing unrest. Employers are concerned that such students may find it difficult to settle down or align with the broader company culture where individual viewpoints are often superseded by that of the group, and one must learn to keep opinions in check.

“If the background check, association, and behavioural traits of a candidate don’t align with our values, we prefer not to hire them. At Arthur D. Little, we respect diversity, openness and having a view, but not lawlessness, conflicts with establishment, compromising peace and human values," said Brajesh Singh, president, Arthur D. Little India. The consulting firm hires both from India’s leading B-schools such as IIMs and global universities for roles ranging from consultant, analysts, to IT and other support functions.

“We respect an individual’s viewpoint and don’t have any problems with anyone having an opinion. However, we have serious issues with lawlessness..," Singh added.

Singh’s comments come on the back of protests in universities across the US against the Israel-Palestine conflict. In some of the campuses like Columbia University, forces were called in to put a halt to the protests. “...This drastic escalation of many months of protest activity pushed the University to the brink, creating a disruptive environment for everyone and raising safety risks to an intolerable level," said Columbia University president Minouche Shafik in a statement on 1 May. The college had called in the New York City Police Department to intervene and dismantle the protest camps on 30 April.

Premier campuses such as Columbia University, University of California Los Angeles, Yale, University of Wisconsin, Madison, and University of Arizona, Tuscon have been convulsed by protests over Israel’s retaliatory war in Gaza. Several pro-Palestine student protests have turned violent, prompting police action to break up scuffles, and re-establish order.

Hamas militants launched a deadly raid on Israel on 7 October, killing hundreds and abducting many others, prompting a ferocious retaliation by Tel Aviv.

Student protests in the US have sparked similar upheavals at campuses in France, Canada, Australia, and the UK, too. Canada’s University of British Columbia may take action against those involved in the unrest. “To the extent that inappropriate conduct violates one or more of the University’s policies, individuals may be subject to the University’s disciplinary processes or other appropriate measures under the University’s discrimination policy or student code of conduct," said Matthew Ramsey, acting senior director of media relations at the university, in an emailed response to Mint.

Mint has reached out to other universities in the US on the impact of this unrest on students and their safety, and also to firms across sectors that have a global presence on whether their hiring decisions will be influenced by the protests.

The India HR head of a global manufacturing firm that hires engineers from US colleges said his counterparts in the US office will definitely keep a watch on social media and cross-check if selected candidates were part of any unrest. “As a company, we have to stay away from any political leanings, and it is okay to hold a stance, but we cannot have employees at any level with obvious leanings," the HR head said, refusing to be identified.

Workplaces have started taking action against employees who are taking political stances. Recently, Google fired employees who protested against the company’s cloud computing deal with Israel.

A senior executive at one of the world’s largest consulting firms that hires post-graduates from US universities said although it would be difficult to identify who was part of the protests, a “blotch on the resume" is a high possibility.

Some universities, like The University of Texas at Austin, said they are taking all steps to ensure students’ future remains free of blemishes.

“The Dean of Students office handles student disciplinary actions. Historically, the DOS does not send out disciplinary notices at or during final exams as not to affect the student’s academic performance. Thus, none have gone out. Final exams end Monday," said the college in response to Mint’s queries. The university responded saying it remained fully open “with no operational problems."

The placement chairperson at one of India’s leading B-schools highlighted that while colleges cannot reveal the names of students who were part of protests unless they were arrested, companies are very particular about the background checks of students. “The issue with these clashes is - from a peaceful one, it quickly became violent and there are cases where many rioting were not part of the college, but were given access to. Companies will distance themselves from these students," the chairperson said.