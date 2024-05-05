News
The downside of campus protest: Wary employers
Summary
- Firms are concerned that students who were part of the protests may find it difficult to settle down or align with the broader company culture where individual viewpoints are often superseded by that of the group, and one must know to keep their opinions in check.
Top college campuses in the West have been in ferment over the past month as students agitate over Israel’s war in Palestine; however, far from these portals of protests, recruiters are taking note, and students should be worried.
