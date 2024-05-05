The downside of campus protest: Wary employers

Singh’s comments come on the back of protests in universities across the US against the Israel-Palestine conflict. In some of the campuses like Columbia University, forces were called in to put a halt to the protests. “...This drastic escalation of many months of protest activity pushed the University to the brink, creating a disruptive environment for everyone and raising safety risks to an intolerable level," said Columbia University president Minouche Shafik in a statement on 1 May. The college had called in the New York City Police Department to intervene and dismantle the protest camps on 30 April.