The dream is to have a Bollywood movie shot in Bogota, Medellin or Cali, says Colombian ambassador Montes

Colombian ambassador to India Mariana Pacheco Montes in an interview spoke about Sri Lanka being a learning experience with respect to BRI, and said “you have to be very, very careful about where you put your eggs." Montes also articulated the Latin American’s country stance of not involving itself in the race between the US and China; and spoke about an expansive bilateral agenda with India, with the South American country planning to take a leaf out of India’s pharmaceutical playbook. She said that four MoUs are to be signed between the two countries for— medical research with ICMR, pharmaceuticals, regulation and biotechnology. She also spoke about a proposed agreement on entertainment; wherein Colombia will be promoted as a filming destination, thereby helping attract more tourists. She also talked about a preferential trade agreement in the works, her country expected to join International Solar Alliance (ISA), and ISRO being looked at as a partner for Colombia’s nascent space program. She also spoke about growing prospects for bilateral trade, Hero Motocorp leveraging Colombia as a hub to sell EVs in Latin America, and Colombia’s plans to establish itself as a key energy partner for New Delhi

