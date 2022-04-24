The Fed is losing control over the inflation narrative

To be sure, there is some evidence that consumer inflation rates have either peaked or will do so in the next few months. But signs that companies are easily passing along rising costs may temper the speed at which inflation decelerates. Shares of Kimberly-Clark Corp. jumped the most in 22 years Friday after posting first-quarter sales and profit that beat estimates, with the maker of diapers and toilet paper successfully passing on higher costs to consumers. Shares of travel companies such as United Airlines Holdings Inc. have been strong as vacations and business trips rebound to levels equal to or higher than before the pandemic in 2019, allowing them to raise prices.

