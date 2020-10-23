The final Presidential Debate: The moments that mattered

President Trump and former Vice President Joe Biden faced off in their last debate before the election, challenging each other over the handling of the coronavirus, their family business ties and Barack Obama’s legacy in a more orderly encounter compared with their chaotic first debate.

The showdown in Nashville, Tenn., on Thursday offered the two rivals their final high-profile audition before millions of viewers under new rules that allowed organizers to mute the microphone of each candidate while the other gave a two-minute opening statement on a specific topic.

Those changes came after a raucous first debate in which Mr. Trump repeatedly interrupted the former vice president and Mr. Biden told the president at one point to “shut up."

Here are the moments that stood out:

A more measured tone

By all indications, the muted microphones helped create a different tone. Mr. Trump and Mr. Biden frequently remained quiet while the other spoke during the first 30 minutes of the debate.

Both Mr. Trump and Mr. Biden feuded over the coronavirus, while the lack of interruptions and raised voices often allowed the exchanges to have more impact.

At one point, Mr. Trump said of the virus: “I say we’re learning to live with it. We have no choice. We can’t lock ourselves up in a basement like Joe does," a knock on Mr. Biden’s approach during the campaign.

Mr. Biden responded: “He says, ‘We’re learning to live with it.’ People are learning to die with it."

Even so, the tension between the two candidates was palpable for a reason: More than 45 million Americans have already voted, and the president is trying to change the trajectory of the race with national polls and several battleground state polls showing him trailing.

Business ties and tax returns

Mr. Trump had telegraphed for days that he would confront Mr. Biden on the business dealings of his son Hunter Biden. Mr. Biden quickly sought to turn the tables by pointing to the president’s tax returns.

When the president accused Mr. Biden of enriching his family through his son’s business ties to Ukraine and China, the former vice president replied: “I have not taken a penny from any foreign source ever in my life."

Mr. Biden then tried to turn the subject to Mr. Trump’s refusal to release his tax returns, breaking with precedent from his predecessors. “What are you hiding? Why are you unwilling?"

The president said that his taxes remained under audit by the Internal Revenue Service and that he would release them “as soon as we can. I want to do it. And it will show how successful, how great this company is."

He also sought to use the exchange to claim the mantle of the political outsider, telling his opponent: “That’s a typical political statement…I’m not a typical politician. That’s why I got elected."

A transition from the oil industry?

Mr. Trump sparred with Mr. Biden over fracking, the technology that allows oil and gas to be extracted from shale rock. “Would you close down the oil industry?" he asked the former vice president at one point.

“I would transition from the oil industry, yes," Mr. Biden said, prompting the president to say, “That’s a big statement." Mr. Biden said he would push for the oil industry to be replaced by renewable energy over time and eliminate federal subsidies for Big Oil.

Mr. Trump quickly seized upon his statement, saying, “Will you remember that, Texas? Will you remember that, Pennsylvania, Oklahoma?"

Fracking, a significant job provider in the battleground state of Pennsylvania, has been at the forefront of an energy fight between the two candidates. Mr. Biden said he wouldn’t pursue a ban on fracking, only for new permits on federal lands.

But the president said voters couldn’t trust Mr. Biden, accusing him of being beholden to climate-change activists in his party: “We’re not gonna have fracking, we’re gonna stop fracking, we’re gonna stop fracking. Then he goes to Pennsylvania after he gets the nomination where he got very lucky to get it. And he goes to Pennsylvania, and he says, oh, we’re gonna have fracking."

Mr. Biden’s campaign said after the debate that he would eliminate oil subsidies. “Writ large, the idea of transitioning off of oil is nothing new," said Biden deputy campaign manager Kate Bedingfield.

President Obama’s legacy

The debate at times served as a proxy fight over the policies of President Obama, who has received withering criticism from the incumbent president.

Mr. Trump repeatedly accused Mr. Biden of failing to deliver during the Obama years, telling him at one point: “I ran because of you. I ran because of Barack Obama—because you did a poor job. If I thought you did a good job, I would’ve never run."

Mr. Trump said the future of the Affordable Care Act, Mr. Obama’s chief legacy, was in the courts “because Obamacare is no good." But the president said if the law remained intact following a Supreme Court challenge after the election, the federal government “will have to run it, and we’ll have Obamacare."

Mr. Biden reiterated his support for a public option—as opposed to a more- expansive Medicare-for-all system—under the existing Obamacare law. “The reason why I had such a fight with 20 candidates for the nomination was I support private insurance," he said, pointing to his victory in the Democratic primaries.

The two rivals also clashed over immigration, including the separation of migrant children from their families along the U.S.-Mexico border. Mr. Biden said the policies of the Trump administration were harsh and undermined American values but the president sought to turn it on his predecessor, asking: “Who built the cages, Joe?"

Dueling records on race

Following a summer of protests and unrest that occurred after the killing of George Floyd by a police officer in Minneapolis, the president was asked to speak directly to Black Americans about the dangers they face at the hands of police.

Mr. Trump quickly moved the discussion to Mr. Biden’s role as a co-author of the 1994 crime bill while he represented Delaware in the Senate. The president accused Mr. Biden of using the term “super-predator" to describe minority youths as he sold his tough-on-crime proposals. (Mr. Biden referred to “predators on our streets" in a 1993 speech but didn’t use the term “super-predator.")

Mr. Biden acknowledged that the tough-on-crime policies of the 1980s and 1990s were a mistake, adding that he now believed “we should not send anyone to jail for a pure drug offense." But he accused the president of dividing the nation, saying he “has a dog whistle as big as a foghorn."

When the president was asked about his past characterization of Black Lives Matter as a “symbol of hate," he pointed to his passage of a criminal justice reform bill, saying he was “the least racist person in this room."

Mr. Biden sarcastically referred to Mr. Trump as “Abraham Lincoln," and mocked the president’s comparisons to the Civil War leader. “He pours fuel on every single racist fire, every single one," Mr. Biden said.

Write to Ken Thomas at ken.thomas@wsj.com

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via