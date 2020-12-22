The flood gates still aren’t open for banks—yet

Following the results of another stress test, the Fed’s dividend restriction continues, capping them where they were in the second quarter and limiting them based on recent income. As for the banks that have cut dividends, it is a mixed bag. Based on FactSet’s fourth-quarter consensus earnings estimates, Capital One Financial may have capacity to restore its prior dividend; for Wells Fargo, it is less clear.

Hi! You've read all your free articles To Continue Reading, Subscribe Now Articles by celebrated columnists A differentiated perspective The best of Wall Street Journal Subscribe Now Already Subscribed ? Sign in