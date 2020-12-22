Subscribe
e-paper Podcasts
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

e-paperNew
OPEN APP
Home >News >World >The flood gates still aren’t open for banks—yet
Attention will now turn to buybacks, which the Fed will allow starting in the first quarter

The flood gates still aren’t open for banks—yet

2 min read . 12:15 AM IST Telis Demos , The Wall Street Journal

The Federal Reserve is letting banks pay out more to shareholders, but likely not enough to sop up big excess capital buffers that drag on returns

The Federal Reserve has finally started to lift the lockdown on bank buybacks, but not by so much that investors should be making big new holiday plans.

Following the results of another stress test, the Fed’s dividend restriction continues, capping them where they were in the second quarter and limiting them based on recent income. As for the banks that have cut dividends, it is a mixed bag. Based on FactSet’s fourth-quarter consensus earnings estimates, Capital One Financial may have capacity to restore its prior dividend; for Wells Fargo, it is less clear.

MORE FROM THIS SECTIONSee All

Luxury brands will go shopping again

2 min read . 12:16 AM IST

Fracking: From breaking shale to breaking even

4 min read . 12:15 AM IST

Covid-19 is pushing women out of work, just look at Italy

5 min read . 12:14 AM IST

Air transport in turmoil as flights from UK banned

2 min read . 21 Dec 2020
Hi! You've read all your free articles To Continue Reading, Subscribe Now
Articles by celebrated columnists
A differentiated perspective
The best of Wall Street Journal
Subscribe NowAlready Subscribed ? Sign in

Click here to read the Mint ePaper
Mint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.