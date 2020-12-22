The flood gates still aren’t open for banks—yet

The flood gates still aren’t open for banks—yet2 min read . 12:15 AM IST
The Federal Reserve is letting banks pay out more to shareholders, but likely not enough to sop up big excess capital buffers that drag on returns
The Federal Reserve has finally started to lift the lockdown on bank buybacks, but not by so much that investors should be making big new holiday plans.
Following the results of another stress test, the Fed’s dividend restriction continues, capping them where they were in the second quarter and limiting them based on recent income. As for the banks that have cut dividends, it is a mixed bag. Based on FactSet’s fourth-quarter consensus earnings estimates, Capital One Financial may have capacity to restore its prior dividend; for Wells Fargo, it is less clear.
