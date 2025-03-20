The fossil fuel industry gets its revenge on green activists
Benoît Morenne , The Wall Street Journal 4 min read 20 Mar 2025, 07:09 PM IST
SummaryEnvironmentalists reel under President Trump’s pro-fossil fuel and anti-climate actions as they suffer big losses in court.
This is a Mint Premium article gifted to you.
Subscribe to enjoy similar stories.
The oil-and-gas industry is landing blow after blow against climate activists.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more less