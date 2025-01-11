The front line of the tech war is in Asia

When mobile-telecoms networks were being built in the 2000s, two Chinese firms, Huawei and zte, soundly defeated their American and European rivals in Asia. But that does not mean Chinese firms will necessarily win the battle to supply the next generation of digital infrastructure. The investment cycle has barely started. Tech firms will be investing tens of billions of dollars annually in data centres in Asia for years to come. And the picture is far from uniform. One study finds that China dominates cloud-computing hubs in five of 12 Asian countries, America leads in five and they are neck and neck in two. Some countries, including India, have recently grown warier of the security risk posed by Chinese firms.