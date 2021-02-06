Subscribe
The GameStop dilemma: What to do if day traders target your company stock
File Photo: Shares of struggling retailer GameStop recently traded as high as $483 after closing at just below $19 last year

The GameStop dilemma: What to do if day traders target your company stock

5 min read . 06:28 PM IST Charley Grant , The Wall Street Journal

GameStop and other companies briefly saw their share prices surge as Reddit-inspired buyers created a short squeeze. For executives, taking advantage of the situation is more complicated than it appears.

Day traders have sent your company’s share price surging, seemingly without reason. What now?

That usually isn’t on the long list of things corporate executives have to worry about, and especially not at a company struggling to reinvent itself. Your share price is usually seen as a real-time vote of confidence in how you are doing and, when times are good, a currency for raising capital or buying a competitor—except when your company’s value rockets from $250 million a year ago to more than $25 billion in large part because of posts on a message board.

