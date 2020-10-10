The German car industry musters for a new tech battle

The software industry has been through a wrenching transition over the past decade from selling one-off packages to subscriptions for access to a constantly updated, cloud-hosted service. As more vehicles are connected to the internet, infotainment systems are likely next in line. One big unknown is what consumers will be prepared to pay for, and who will get it—vehicle manufacturers or software developers. Another is how deeply the infotainment system will end up being linked to driving controls.