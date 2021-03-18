The gig is up for Uber in the UK

After losing a recent legal battle in the U.K., Uber said it would reclassify its ride-hailing drivers as “workers" there. While the new classification falls short of full-blown employee status, it differs from how California voters elected to treat Uber’s drivers and other gig-economy workers, who are treated as independent contractors in the state. It also comes with added costs that could derail Uber’s profitability timeline as it races key U.S. competitor Lyft out of the red.

Hi! You've read all your free articles To Continue Reading, Subscribe Now Articles by celebrated columnists A differentiated perspective The best of Wall Street Journal Subscribe Now Already Subscribed ? Sign in