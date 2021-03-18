Subscribe
Home >News >World >The gig is up for Uber in the UK

The gig is up for Uber in the UK

File Photo: After losing a recent legal battle in the UK, Uber said it would reclassify its ride-hailing drivers as 'workers' there
3 min read . 12:58 AM IST Laura Forman, The Wall Street Journal

Uber says new UK driver costs won’t impact its profitability targets, but investors aren’t quite buying it

Uber’s shares hit record highs last month, as investors saw nothing but open road ahead with the pandemic easing and the world opening back up. Now a court ruling could make for an unforeseen roadblock.

After losing a recent legal battle in the U.K., Uber said it would reclassify its ride-hailing drivers as “workers" there. While the new classification falls short of full-blown employee status, it differs from how California voters elected to treat Uber’s drivers and other gig-economy workers, who are treated as independent contractors in the state. It also comes with added costs that could derail Uber’s profitability timeline as it races key U.S. competitor Lyft out of the red.

