The global hunt for Putin’s ‘sleeper agents’

The next year, González on his own initiative tried to befriend Putin’s most feared opponent, opposition leader Alexei Navalny, who had traveled to Barcelona for eye treatment after unknown assailants attacked him with antiseptic green dye. González slipped into the clinic, offered Navalny help translating and navigating Barcelona, then took a selfie with him. He later sent his GRU handlers the address and descriptive details of the hospital, even the Wi-Fi passwords of a cafe where Navalny’s supporters were hanging out. Months later, he joined the protest leader for an evening of drinks with prominent Russian opposition figures, none of them wise to the GRU spy at their table.