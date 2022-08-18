The Golden Fur Bored Ape NFT is valued at $1.5 million 1 min read . 05:10 PM ISTCrypto Desk
A golden fur ape was recently purchased for 777 Eth, or $1,478,000 USD, by Vis.Eth, a member of the Bored Ape Yacht Club, a deal that has attracted attention due to the prevailing market conditions
This sale, however, shows that NFT backers like Vis.Eth think Bored Ape Yacht Club, or BAYC, has potential even outside of the present bear market.
The Golden Fur Bored Ape NFT, also known as Bored Ape #5383, has six features, including irate eyes, a lumberjack shirt, and a bored-looking, unshaven mouth.
Rarity Tools lists Ape #5383 as the 320th rarest ape.
In an interview with the Bored Ape Gazette, Vis.Eth said: “I wanted to collect a golden monkey. 777eth is a suitable price. Yuga will be the first successful social verse."
The sale, however, is not the first significant one for Vis.first Eth.
The NFT enthusiast had previously paid $4,500 ETH, or $9,000,000 USD, for Otherdeeds.
BAYC continues to be one of the most well-liked blue-chip NFT collections.
In addition to the recent Golden Fur Bored Ape NFT sale, a Trippy Mega Mutant Bored Ape was also purchased by an NFT enthusiast for 2300 ETH, or $3.91 million USD.
American actor Seth Green rose to fame in June after he paid 165 ETH ($300,000 USD) to track his missing Bored Ape.
Madonna, who just disclosed that she is pinning for Ape #3756, is another well-known person with a BAYC fetish.
Shaquille O'Neal, Travis Barker, Paris Hilton, Justin Bieber, Elon Musk, and Justin Bieber are just a few famous people who own BAYC NFTs.
