The good news you might have missed in 2020

Nature (briefly) healed. The crash in tourism and manufacturing came at an economic cost, but also brought a much-needed pause for the environment. Air pollution dramatically fell, as much as 65%, in a number of cities — if only for a few months. Turtles and whales returned to Thailand’s now-quiet beaches, prompting the government to consider closing down nature reserves for several months a year. In Hong Kong, endangered pink dolphins returned in greater numbers after a decline in ferry services, according to a local conservancy. At the height of lockdowns in April, animals emerged in the streets of Spain, Chile and the United Arab Emirates, suggesting ecosystems can quickly rebound when human presence is minimal.