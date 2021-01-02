The great American salad revolution

Salad eaters are capricious beings. Certain salad ingredients that were once ubiquitous—such as the raspberry vinegar and wild rice of the 1980s—have now almost vanished. Others, such as iceberg lettuce, rose, then fell, then rose again. As long ago as the 1940s, some recipe columns were complaining that iceberg was tasteless compared with romaine. By the 1980s, in “The Silver Palate Cookbook," chefs Julee Rosso and Sheila Lukins commented that iceberg should only ever be used “as a last resort." And yet now, against the odds, the iceberg “wedge" salad has been resurrected, as a backdrop to rich and retro dressings such as Green Goddess. What the iceberg lacks in flavor, it makes up for in its satisfying crunch.