The great American struggle: 72% women report financial stress compared to 67% of men, as per survey2 min read . Updated: 22 Apr 2023, 06:00 AM IST
A significant number of Americans are facing financial struggles, with 58% of them relying on each paycheck to make ends meet, according to the survey.
Financial stress is on the rise in America as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, with over 50% of adults reporting an increase in financial anxiety since the pandemic began in March 2020. The findings are part of the CNBC Your Money Financial Confidence Survey conducted in partnership with Momentive, which questioned 4,336 adults at the end of March.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×