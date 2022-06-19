The great crypto crash: Bitcoin tumbles to lowest level in 18 months; Here's why

Bitcoin fell below $20,000 for the first time since late 2020 in a fresh sign that the selloff in cryptocurrencies is deepening. The price of the most popular cryptocurrency had plunged more than 13%-- to a low of $17,593-- at one point on Saturday, according to the cryptocurrency news site CoinDesk. This the weakest level of the most popular cryptocurrency since December 2020 - before pulling back up to $18,556, still down 9.22%.

