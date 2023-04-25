The Grim Life and Brutal Death of a Wagner Recruit

Mr. Nuzhin said he wanted to switch sides, but nobody trusted him. The soldiers kept him under watch in the cellar of a house that served as headquarters for Maj. Harkaviy’s unit, a group of assorted volunteers. They gave him clothes, shoes, a blanket and a towel. Mr. Nuzhin struck up conversations with Sgt. Viktor Yatsunyk, a 44-year-old Ukrainian known as Britanets, or Brit, because he had lived in the U.K. for more than half his life. The sergeant was in charge of the house where Mr. Nuzhin was staying when he spoke with the Journal.