The hanging verdict’s impact on the world

Under Biden too, the US will pursue a strong policy on China but it will strengthen US alliances. “This reflects the view of the US strategic community that China is now a peer competitor and needs to be dealt with in that manner. Biden has also spoken about rebuilding the American economy and bringing back manufacturing, both of which will continue the current policy of decoupling from China but will most likely also include working with allies and partners so that the policy is effective without hurting any ally."