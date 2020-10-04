The hidden risk in Detroit’s big bet on trucks

Could leaner times interest Americans in leaner vehicles? There’s no sign yet, but any recessionary shift back to cars would show up the pitfalls of Detroit’s all-out bet on trucks.

On the face of it, this year’s coronavirus crisis has only cemented the American preference for the monsters of the road. In the third quarter, U.S. light-truck sales were down just 5% relative to the same period last year, according to Wards Intelligence. Car sales fell 22%. Light trucks—a category that includes sport-utility vehicles—now account for 77% of the total market, up from roughly half a decade ago.

But sales this year say less about consumer tastes than about the geographic impact of the pandemic, which has been concentrated in cities. U.S. sales have held up much better in small towns and rural markets, which have a bias toward larger vehicles, says Tyson Jominy, vice president of data and analytics at research firm J.D. Power.

Another factor has been incentives: Early in the crisis, General Motors and its crosstown peers offered extremely generous credit terms on their bestselling vehicles to keep the profit machine humming. They withdrew them as dealer inventories shrank over the summer, but loans remain cheap by historic standards thanks to the Federal Reserve’s rate cuts. The Japanese players that dominate the smaller end of the vehicle market have been much less aggressive.

View Full Image Quarterly US light vehicle sales.

Consumer demand could get more cautious over the coming months, depending in part on the progress of another stimulus package through Congress. This summer, spending was buoyed by federal top-ups to unemployment insurance that have now expired. Layoffs are gathering pace. Fuel prices have also bounced back since the May trough.

For the vehicle market, this might not necessarily trigger a shift toward sedans and the car category, but it could mean a move away from Detroit’s sweet spot of pickup trucks and larger SUVs. At the very least Americans seem likely to pay less for profitable extras, weighing on manufacturers’ margins.

The relative winners from any reversal in the current trend would be the Japanese players, which are strong in compact or “crossover" SUVs as well as sedans. After decades of growing market share, their U.S. businesses have stagnated in recent years, hitting profits. Toyota has the scale and products to compete, while Honda may eke out efficiency gains from its partnership with GM. Nissan has no easy solution.

View Full Image Shares of US light-vehicle sales

Unlike the Japanese manufacturers, GM, Ford and Fiat Chrysler have all but abandoned sedans. That has improved margins and their reputation on Wall Street. Even if the current taste for trucks and SUVs lasts, though, the strategy carries one risk: That entry-level consumers without families still want cars. “You don’t want to give up a person’s first introduction to your brand, even if it’s not a major profit driver," says Mio Kato, founder of LightStream Research in Tokyo.

Despite very robust truck sales, the past few years haven’t been easy for the Detroit players, largely because of the cost and threat of new technologies. If consumer demand moves against them, they will have nowhere left to hide.

Write to Stephen Wilmot at stephen.wilmot@wsj.com

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via