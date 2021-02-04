The Hottest Job Market? Snow Shoveling

The Hottest Job Market? Snow Shoveling5 min read . 11:39 AM IST
Too much snow plus too few teens equals a spike in fees; Parents, expecting free service? “That’s not the case here.”
This week’s blizzard turned into a windfall for intrepid teenagers who discovered the old-fashioned rewards of shoveling snow—for big bucks due to a flurry of demand.
Kyle Barreto, a 17-year-old in Brooklyn who started shoveling this winter, said he used to be addicted to lounging with videogames and television. But after months trapped indoors by the pandemic, he jumped to join a friend seeking snow jobs during the storm.
