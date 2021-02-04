The Hottest Job Market? Snow Shoveling

Kyle Barreto, a 17-year-old in Brooklyn who started shoveling this winter, said he used to be addicted to lounging with videogames and television. But after months trapped indoors by the pandemic, he jumped to join a friend seeking snow jobs during the storm.

Hi! You've read all your free articles To Continue Reading, Subscribe Now Articles by celebrated columnists A differentiated perspective The best of Wall Street Journal Subscribe Now Already Subscribed ? Sign in