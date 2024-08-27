The hottest sectors in climate tech? Follow the VC money
Lori Ioannou , The Wall Street Journal 6 min read 27 Aug 2024, 08:30 PM IST
Summary
- Startups developing technologies to make the power grid more reliable and efficient are among those getting attention from venture capitalists.
Venture capitalists have gotten more cautious about funding climate-tech startups in recent years. But they see opportunities in several pockets of the sector, such as battery storage and technologies to improve the efficiency and reliability of the electric grid.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more less