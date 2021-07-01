The Internet’s source code has been auctioned for over $5.4 million

NEW DELHI: In perhaps the most iconic non-fungible token (NFT) auction so far, the Internet’s source code was auctioned off for $5.4 million on Wednesday. The inventor of the Internet, Tim Berners Lee, had put up the worldwide web’s source code for sale on 23 June, in an auction that was conducted by British-founded auction house, Sotheby’s. The auctions which conclude on Wednesday, began at $1000.

It included the original time-stamped files containing the source code, an animated visualisation of the code, a letter from Lee reflecting on the code, and a digital poster created from the original Python files of the code. The files referenced in the NFT contain approximately 9555 lines of code, used to build three essential languages and protocols of the Internet — Hypertext Markup Language (HTML), Hypertext Transfer Protocol (HTTP) and Uniform Resource Identifiers (URIs).

“For me, the best bit about the web has been the spirit of collaboration. While I do not make predictions about the future, I sincerely hope its use, knowledge and potential will remain open and available to us all to continue to innovate, create and initiate the next technological transformation, that we cannot yet imagine," Lee had said earlier. “NFTs, be they artworks or a digital artefact like this, are the latest playful creations in this realm, and the most appropriate means of ownership that exists. They are the ideal way to package the origins behind the web."

Lee is the most recent of notable persons who have been supporting the growing NFT trend. Billionaire Elon Musk and Twitter’s Jack Dorsey have also endorsed the value of the technology as a way to sell ownership of digital items.

Fellow British auction house, Christie’s also ended a massive NFT sale yesterday. The auction house sold digital artworks by transgender artist FEWOCiOUS for $2.8 million.

