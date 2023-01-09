The latest issue from Detective Comics (DC) universe which sees Batman's nemesis Joker as the protagonist have come under fire from ardent fans of the comic series. The comic series titled ‘The Joker: The Man Who Stopped Laughing' has received extremely critical words from their fans and readers.

In the new series, Joker is seen getting pregnant after a curse and then "vomits a sort of brown goo", according to Daily Mail. The comics follows the development of the brown goo where it is seen evolving into a baby boy.

This baby boy then transforms into a mini version of Joker himself. The comic series also shows Joker getting a pre-natal pelvic examination.

While cis-gendered heterogenous male is not known to get pregnant, Joker's pregnancy has riled up the comic series' followers.

"The world once again holds its breath as The Joker strikes again! But how far is he willing to go this time?" wrote DC comics on their website. Created by Matthew Rosenberg and Carmine Di Giandomenico, the series stars the Joker as the pregnant "Clown Prince of Crime".

US politician Robby Starbuck tweeted: "In the new Joker comic he gets pregnant and gives birth. Yep, the Joker is trans now. At least the character is the joker because a pregnant woman thinking they’re a pregnant man is the definition of a joker. Who else is sick of this lunacy?"

Conservative influencer Nick Adams tweeted, "The latest issue of The Joker: The Man Who Stopped Laughing comic book features a scene where The Joker—a MAN—becomes pregnant. That’s NOT how it works! I am calling for a Complete and total boycott of The Joker until further notice. What’s next, a fully-electric Batmobile?!"

In the series, the Joker is shown wanting to start a family. He tries to win the heart of super-heroine Zatanna but she she refuses his advances and casts a spell so no one can have the Joker's baby. Later, the Joker becomes pregnant and has his own baby, Fox News reported.