The key to safe airflow for planes before takeoff
The best way airlines can prevent coronavirus spread on board is through their ventilation systems—but on the ground they don’t always run at full power
Airflow limits coronavirus transmission inside an airplane. So what happens if the air isn’t flowing?
There are rare times when air circulation is off and passengers are on board, and experts say they may be dangerous, though masks offer additional protection.
