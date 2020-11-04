The legal threat that  can  delay  the US poll outcome

President Donald Trump said he will go to the US’s top court because he wants “all voting to stop", as he tries to hold on to early leads in key states. He won’t be able to go there immediately and it’s not clear if he has a legal argument that could affect the outcome of the election.

Will the US Supreme Court interfere now?

Cases typically work their way to the Supreme Court after a ruling by a local judge and then other appeals courts. In 2000, it took more than a month before the Supreme Court issued the landmark Bush v/s Gore ruling that ultimately decided that year’s election. The SC has only limited power to sway the outcome of the election. Trump would need to raise specific legal objections—under either the Constitution or a federal statute—that could swing a pivotal state. One long time Republican lawyer said Trump will have difficulty stopping votes that came in on or before Election Day from being counted.

What are Trump and Biden saying?

As counting continues in states including Pennsylvania and Wisconsin, Trump said in a speech—in which he also falsely claimed victory—that the tabulation delays were “an embarrassment to our country." “This is a major fraud on our nation," he said. “We want the law to be used in a proper manner." Biden’s campaign said it had legal teams ready to counter any lawsuits. “If the president makes good on his threat to go to court to try to prevent the proper tabulation of votes, we have legal teams standing by ready to deploy to resist that effort, and they will prevail," Biden’s campaign manager, Jen O’Malley Dillon, said.

Is there any substance to Donald Trump’s statement?

Trump didn’t lay out any grounds for a possible challenge, and it’s not clear what irregularities his lawyers would target, said Nicholas Whyte, who runs an election blog for APCO Worldwide. “Of course before it went to the Supreme Court, it would have to go to local courts anyway so this talk of taking it straight to the Supreme Court is an exaggeration," Whyte said.

Are there any other legal challenges?

Other lawsuits on various issues, however, are already in the works that could wind their way through the appellate process quickly. Republicans in Pennsylvania on Tuesday filed a lawsuit in one county, alleging that officials illegally allowed mail-in ballots to be counted before Election Day. And Republicans are already asking the SC to block mail-in ballots from being counted in Pennsylvania if they arrive after Tuesday. The Pennsylvania SC previously ordered a three-day extension for ballots to arrive.

Is there precedence in such issues?

The only time SC has resolved a disputed presidential election was in 2000, when it sealed election for Republican George W. Bush by stopping Florida ballot recounts that could have swung that state for Democrat Al Gore. The high court said the different standards for counting ballots around the state violated the Constitution’s equal protection clause. “I don’t know how he’d be able to justify a law to just disenfranchise people who’ve legally cast their ballots," Ben Ginsberg, who had advised Bush, said on CNN.





