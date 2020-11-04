The legal threat that  can  delay  the US poll outcome

As counting continues in states including Pennsylvania and Wisconsin, Trump said in a speech—in which he also falsely claimed victory—that the tabulation delays were “an embarrassment to our country." “This is a major fraud on our nation," he said. “We want the law to be used in a proper manner." Biden’s campaign said it had legal teams ready to counter any lawsuits. “If the president makes good on his threat to go to court to try to prevent the proper tabulation of votes, we have legal teams standing by ready to deploy to resist that effort, and they will prevail," Biden’s campaign manager, Jen O’Malley Dillon, said.