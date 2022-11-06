The likelihood of a US-India FTA is quite low, says former US envoy to India Kenneth Juster

It is regrettable that we have not had an Ambassador to India in place for almost two years. However, I do not think that domestic divisions have caused this delay. The Democratic party currently controls the US Senate, which is the body that confirms presidential nominations. They could move forward with the confirmation of a US Ambassador to India. They have chosen not to do so at this time because of certain concerns, upon which I have no opinion, that have been raised regarding the nominee, Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti. There are news reports that the Majority Leader of the Senate may bring this nomination to a vote right after the midterm elections, during the lame duck session of the current Congress. I should add that I have had conversations with Mr. Garcetti, and I have found him to be intelligent, knowledgeable, and energetic. Based on those conversations, I think he would be an effective envoy of the United States to India if he is confirmed.