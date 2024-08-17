The lonely death of a forgotten Russian dissident
Ann M. Simmons , The Wall Street Journal 7 min read 17 Aug 2024, 06:49 PM IST
SummaryPavel Kushnir, a concert pianist, was one of hundreds of Russians jailed for standing up to Vladimir Putin.
Pavel Kushnir started playing piano at the age of two. Those familiar with his talent considered him a prodigy. Music, he said, was his passion and, after graduating from the Moscow Tchaikovsky Conservatory, he performed as a soloist in orchestras in Kursk and Kurgan as he built what he hoped would be a stellar career.
