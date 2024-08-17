The lonely death of a forgotten Russian dissident

Pavel Kushnir started playing piano at the age of two. Those familiar with his talent considered him a prodigy. Music, he said, was his passion and, after graduating from the Moscow Tchaikovsky Conservatory, he performed as a soloist in orchestras in Kursk and Kurgan as he built what he hoped would be a stellar career.

Instead, he ended up in a prison camp, staging a hunger strike, one of hundreds of Russians locked up for voicing their opposition to President Vladimir Putin and his war in Ukraine.

Kushnir wasn’t included in the historic prisoner exchange that saw the wrongly detained Wall Street Journal reporter Evan Gershkovich freed on Aug. 1 along with two other Americans and several of Russia’s best-known dissidents and activists.

Human-rights campaigners calculate that some 700 others, Kushnir among them, were still languishing in Putin’s prisons when the handover took place at an airport in Turkey, with Russia receiving a smattering of spies and hackers and a notorious hit man in return. Some of those still held in Russia are prominent figures. They include a former Moscow politician, Alexei Gorinov, who in July 2022 became the first person to receive a prison sentence on a charge of disseminating false information about Russia’s military. Others include lawyers and associates who worked with Alexei Navalny, the Russian opposition leader who died in an Arctic penal colony in February.

Kremlin watchers say Putin kept some of them back as leverage for future prisoner swaps. Keeping some dissidents in jail also sends a message that it doesn’t pay to challenge his leadership. If someone like Gorinov, once a prominent city official, could end up in jail, so could they.

Most, like Kushnir, are relative unknowns, left to serve their sentences in anonymity.

Lean, bespectacled and at 39 still young, he rarely stood out, friends say. He often dressed in black and wasn’t flashy. Despite being a virtuoso, he didn’t crave attention.

“The bourgeois life wasn’t for him," said Olga Shkrygunova, a fellow pianist and childhood friend of Kushnir. “He simply couldn’t live like this, because he had this acute sense of justice—and injustice."

Kushnir’s father had been a pianist, his mother a teacher. He was raised in the city of Tambov, some 250 miles southeast of Moscow. After school he entered the storied Moscow conservatory before moving on to the Kursk Regional Philharmonic and then the philharmonic in Kurgan, in the Urals.

“He played wonderfully, he had absolutely his own interpretation of music, and he played on such a grand scale," Shkrygunova said. “Already at a very young age, he could play huge cycles and set some very big creative goals for himself."

He offered his own take on some of the world’s greatest composers, including Rachmaninoff, Schubert, Beethoven and Mozart.

Music aficionados Alexander Zhuravlev and Elena Zhuravleva were so taken by Kushnir that after attending one of his concerts in his hometown of Tambov, they invited the musician to their home where they improvised a song for him on an old digital keyboard.

“He listened very attentively for the entire 20 minutes and even highlighted some good points there and analyzed them very professionally," Zhuravleva recalled.

Kushnir said he was elated when he landed a role at the Regional Philharmonic in Birobidzhan—population less than 68,000—in the Jewish Autonomous Region of Russia’s Far East, almost 4,000 miles from Moscow and close to the border with China. In an interview last year with Birobidzhan’s Avto Radio, Kushnir recalled being invited to audition for the orchestra as “an unforgettable moment."

His plan was to remain at the philharmonic and create musical programs until he was 50 years old, he said.

But as Kushnir’s career blossomed, so too did his antipathy grow toward Putin.

He had long identified with Russia’s opposition movement. In 2012, he joined the tens of thousands who took to the streets in cities across Russia to protest alleged vote-rigging in what observers said at the time were the country’s largest antigovernment demonstrations in at least a decade.

“He was already very anti-Putin," Shkrygunova recalled.

In 2014, he picketed against the Kremlin’s annexation of Crimea and Moscow’s backing of the separatist war in eastern Ukraine’s Donbas region.

When Putin ordered Russian troops into Ukraine in February 2022, Kushnir’s opposition stepped up a gear. He attended antiwar rallies and took to writing and posting antiwar leaflets and writing graffiti against the invasion.

“Every year it’s getting scarier to do this," he said in an August 2022 interview with Shkrygunova, which she posted on her Facebook page. “But we need peace, and we need freedom."

He penned manuscripts and in 2014 self-published an antiwar novel called “Russian Cutting," which he described in part as being about “the reality of the tragedy of society."

Few took notice, Shkrygunova said. Her posts about the book on social media elicited one “like."

Kushnir also embarked on hunger strikes to register his opposition to the war, Shkrygunova said. In the August 2022 interview she did with him, while he was 20 days into a liquids-only regime, Kushnir laid out his reasoning for this type of action.

“It felt like this was a classic form of protest," he said. “When it seemed to me that people began to get used to war, to accept it, I chose this form of protest, perhaps to set an example, to draw attention."

He also created a YouTube channel called “Foreign Agent Mulder," named for the fictional FBI agent Fox Mulder in the science-fiction series “The X-Files." In a handful of videos, Kushnir discussed topics such as Russia’s ban on what it calls LGBT propaganda and the nature of fascism, a label that Putin has used to smear Ukraine’s leadership.

The channel had just five subscribers before his arrest, friends recalled.

In January this year, he told a local Birobidzhan radio station that the thing he valued most was freedom, but “to gain freedom, you must first of all feel the value of freedom," he said.

Three months later, in April, Kushnir participated in a lecture at the Birobidzhan Philharmonic, where high-school students were taught about the music of renowned Russian composers.

A photo on the philharmonic’s website showed him seated at a piano, poised to introduce the audience to what the concert’s host, Konstantin Melisov, described as “beautiful Russian classical music."

It would be Kushnir’s last public performance.

In May, he was arrested and remanded at a pretrial detention center in Birobidzhan on charges related to his criticism of the Kremlin and its actions in Ukraine, according to local media and independent Russian news outlets.

A local news website posted a video of two masked men in military fatigues leading Kushnir out of his apartment and into a waiting van.

He then disappeared into the Russian prison system.

Russia’s Investigative Committee didn’t respond to a request to confirm Kushnir’s arrest, the charges against him and other details surrounding his detention.

Olga Romanova, a well-known journalist and Russian prisoner-rights advocate, said she learned that Kushnir had been detained for “public calls for terrorist activities, public justification of terrorism or terrorism propaganda."

Mediazone, an independent Russian news site, reported that Kushnir’s mother said she had been informed that he had gone on another hunger strike.

News of his death came on Aug. 2.

Russian authorities haven’t issued any statements on Kushnir’s death. Neither the Investigative Committee nor the Federal Penitentiary Service responded to requests for comment.

Friends said they learned of his incarceration after they heard he had died, many of them via news reports.

Kushnir’s mother told the Russian news website Siberia.Realities that her son had shown a “superficial" grasp of politics, “which is why I am very sorry that he gave up his life, apparently, for nothing at all."

Close friends of Kushnir said that he and his mother were estranged due to his antigovernment views.

Svetlana Kaverzina, an opposition politician in Siberia, said human-rights activists were unable to assist Kushnir because they didn’t know about him.

“There was no one to tell," Kaverzina wrote on the Telegram messaging app on Aug. 4. “Relatives, apparently, were afraid to make it public. And the person was left alone with the system."

Romanova, the prisoner-rights campaigner, who is now based outside of Russia, said Kushnir was “a solitary activist, a loner, misunderstood by everyone."

She received a letter from one of the three prisoners who shared a cell with Kushnir at the detention center in Birobidzhan, lamenting his passing.

“We are in grief," read a part of the handwritten letter reviewed by the Journal. “Our comrade," it read, “was in the pretrial detention center with us. The best pianist in the region, Pavel Kushnir…Dry hunger strike and death. Pushed over the edge. Didn’t even live to be tried."

Write to Ann M. Simmons at ann.simmons@wsj.com