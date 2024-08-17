The lonely death of a forgotten Russian dissident

Human-rights campaigners calculate that some 700 others, Kushnir among them, were still languishing in Putin’s prisons when the handover took place at an airport in Turkey, with Russia receiving a smattering of spies and hackers and a notorious hit man in return. Some of those still held in Russia are prominent figures. They include a former Moscow politician, Alexei Gorinov, who in July 2022 became the first person to receive a prison sentence on a charge of disseminating false information about Russia’s military. Others include lawyers and associates who worked with Alexei Navalny, the Russian opposition leader who died in an Arctic penal colony in February.