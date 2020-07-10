The Maldives is reopening and, yes, even Americans are allowed

Those who do venture to the archipelago will have some choice. By the end of the month, more than 40 resorts out of a total of about 150 properties are expected to be operational, according to the Maldives’ Ministry of Tourism. The Four Seasons Resort Maldives at Landaa Giraavaru and Soneva Fushi are already open, and the One & Only Reethi Rah will open on July 24, and Milaidhoo Island is slated for an Aug. 1 opening, a list from the ministry showed.