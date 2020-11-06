The man who brought Michael Jordan to Nascar

Denny Hamlin is a perennial Nascar star—a three-time Daytona 500 winner who captured seven races during this pandemic-impacted 2020 season, and will be one of four drivers with a shot at the Cup championship finale Sunday in Phoenix. But Hamlin’s biggest move may have happened off the track: Next year he and NBA legend Michael Jordan will partner on a new Nascar team, fronted by Bubba Wallace, the up-and-coming driver who successfully appealed to Nascar to ban Confederate flags its events. I spoke to Hamlin earlier this week. This interview has been edited and condensed for clarity.

First, let’s tackle Sunday. You made the Championship 4, but the big news last weekend was the playoff elimination of Kevin Harvick, who won nine races this season. Some fans are cranky they won’t see the season’s winningest driver get a shot. How do you feel about his absence?

I can feel his pain. Listen, it could’ve just as easily been me as it was him, but luckily we got the job done during the regular season. We won two stages in this round, which gave us quite a few points. We had two third-place finishes in this round…that really was the key for us to moving on was gathering a bunch of stage points, being competitive through those races, even if we didn’t get finishes. I feel his pain and it’s shame it all comes down to this. But we know there is a risk of this happening.

It feels like a million years ago, but you won the Daytona 500 last February in a wild finish that included a scary crash involving Ryan Newman. Newman’s had an inspiring comeback. Can you describe that night?

A big swing of emotions. It [went from] extreme excitement to sitting there in victory lane, just kind of quiet—sort of celebrating, but not really, because you don’t know what’s going on. That night, me and [driver] Kyle Larson went to the hospital to visit [Ryan] before we left Daytona. I think we had a good idea once we left the hospital that Ryan was going to be OK. At that point, you know, I was able to let it sink in and celebrate a little bit.

There were 100,000 or so fans at Daytona. The next month, the season went sideways—a shutdown, then a return with no fans, then limited fans.

It’s been different for sure. It’s certainly a different feel when you go to a racetrack and you just show up, stand next to the car, get in and go home. It’s certainly different than our normal routine of entertaining guests and sponsors and fans on race day. That’s what makes our sport so great—the fan access, the sponsor access right before the event starts. Inside the car, while we’re racing? There’s no difference. We see them, but we can’t really hear or anything like that. It’s business as usual once the race starts. But certainly it’s got a very…not somber, just a very quiet feeling, which I’m guessing [is happening] in all sports.

Is it possible the quieter, more sterile environment helps competitively? Because we’ve heard from athletes in other sports saying they’ve been more focused.

There’s something to that. You’ve got more time to work on your craft. I got back on iRacing [video racing]. It’s something that hadn’t been done in probably five or six years. When the pandemic started, I got back on that and started spending more time on that. I got better and I think I learned some things that made me faster in the real world.

You’re 39. What’s an example of something that you do rather well now that you couldn’t do terribly well at 27 or 28 years old?

Compartmentalizing bad weeks and moving on from them. Before, I was my own worst critic, and I didn’t do a good job of moving on, having the Nick Saban “So what, now what?" attitude. I think I’m mentally stronger now. Even in the middle of races, when things don’t go well, I don’t let it bother me nearly as much as I used to in the past.

Listen…it’s one versus 38. You win 10% of the time, you’re a Hall of Famer. If you’re relying on winning for happiness, you’re going to be a miserable individual. I’ve learned to deal with that quite a bit better.

Let’s talk about your new team with Michael Jordan, and hiring Bubba Wallace. To be clear: You’re going to keep driving for your current FedEx/Gibbs team. How’s that supposed to work: You’re going to be co-owning one team and then you’re driving for another?

I don’t know exactly how it’s going to work, but I know that I’m going to be a professional and I’m going to give it my all to go out there and continue to win for my FedEx team as long as I’m driving there at Joe Gibbs Racing. That’s what’s in my best interest. It doesn’t matter whether it’s going to be driving or being a car owner so I’m going to give my best effort to make both of them work.

This [team] is something that me and Michael have spitballed around for a few years. It was a perfect time for both of us. We spent two weeks kind of vetting it all out, making some quick decisions, and saying, “You know what? This is it. Let’s go for it."

The long and the short of it is I wasn’t going to be able to do it by myself. I play golf with Michael every now and then, and said, “Hey, an opportunity might be available for us to do this." He says, “Well, I’m in. If you’re going to own, and you want a partner, I’m in." He’s going to lean on me being the insider of racing to guide us in the direction that we need to go to win, and he’s going to be the financial support behind that.

People, of course, mainly know Jordan as the basketball star, now the Charlotte Hornets owner. Can you describe his Nascar fan side?

When I first met Michael—it had to be 12 years ago—he stopped me at a Hornets game and talked to me about a race that had happened two weeks [before]. I’m like, “Wait a minute, you watch Nascar?" He was like, “Man, I grew up watching Nascar and my dad used to take me to the Darlington Southern 500 when I was a kid."

He says, “I watch every Sunday and I never miss. It’s something that interests me." So, ultimately, we start kicking around, “Well, it’d be great for me to be a Jordan brand athlete. Hey, you can do my shoes, my suit, and do an apparel thing." He’s like, “Yeah, I’m in." Then next thing you know, I think probably five or six years ago, I asked them to sponsor me in a truck race at Martinsville. He was in for that, no questions asked. Then I’m like, “Where could this go one day?"

Obviously there’s a big financial commitment when it comes to starting a Cup team. When we threw all the numbers out there to say, OK, if we want to build a championship-caliber team, this is what we’re going to have to do, he was in.

Your driver will be Bubba Wallace, who had an eventful season in 2020, one that saw him call on Nascar to ban the Confederate flag at races, which it ended up doing rather quickly. What did you think of that moment?

I think it took a lot of guts. Not everyone was going to see it the way that he saw it, but I think he saw it the right way. He was an advocate [to make the sport] more inclusive and make it to where people are comfortable when they go to a Nascar race. I think it promoted a lot of positive change within our sport.

Then there was a major moment at Talladega where Nascar found what they believed at the time was a noose in Wallace’s garage. That led to a real show of solidarity for Bubba among fellow drivers. Nascar and the FBI concluded that that the noose predated Wallace’s team being there, but what did that whole episode feel like from inside?

We have a group meet for all the drivers. The support was pouring out for Bubba. A lot of it is showing solidarity and showing the support for him. Obviously, when I saw a picture [of the rope], I certainly would have been alarmed just like anybody else would. I think Nascar reacted quickly and they called the professionals to come investigate it. There was a lot going on in our country during that time and it was a very sensitive issue. Thankfully the best-case scenario happened, and it was not directed at Bubba. But, to me, it was a defining moment for our sport to really come together.

So you didn’t look at that photograph of the rope and say, “That’s a standard garage pull?" It struck you as concerning?

Yeah. I mean, to me, it was tied in a very deliberate fashion. But listen, I’ve worked in garages my whole life. I’ve seen loops as garage door pull-downs before, but I’ve actually never seen one tied like that before. That was a first for me.

What’s left for you to accomplish on the racetrack?

I want to win this weekend. That’s my goal. I want to win this weekend. That’s the biggest goal that I could accomplish is winning one more race this year.

Last question. How are you as a parallel parker?

Oh, I’m the best. To me, it’s never a three-point turn. It’s always a two-point. You pull up, you pull back and I never have to pull back forward again. I make it perfect.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via