The man who brought Michael Jordan to Nascar

The long and the short of it is I wasn’t going to be able to do it by myself. I play golf with Michael every now and then, and said, “Hey, an opportunity might be available for us to do this." He says, “Well, I’m in. If you’re going to own, and you want a partner, I’m in." He’s going to lean on me being the insider of racing to guide us in the direction that we need to go to win, and he’s going to be the financial support behind that.