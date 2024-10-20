The Menendez brothers were jailed for life. A Netflix hit may change their fate
Erich Schwartzel , The Wall Street Journal 6 min read 20 Oct 2024, 07:38 AM IST
SummaryHollywood treatment of the famed 1990s murder case is drawing new attention. Will Ryan Murphy’s Netflix series set the siblings free?
LOS ANGELES : It was a case made for the Hollywood treatment: Two handsome brothers, Erik and Lyle Menendez, had loaded shotguns and shot their parents dead in their Beverly Hills mansion. They were sentenced to life without parole in 1996 and largely forgotten.
