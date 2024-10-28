The Middle East drug fueling war, crime and all-night parties

Much of the production takes place in Syria, officials and researchers say, with some in Lebanon. Smugglers might move the drugs from Syria through the official crossing to Jordan by stashing them in trucks, or by hiring women and children to stuff the pills in their tops or their shoes. In the desert, smugglers use catapults to throw the drug over border walls or drones. Or they simply go by foot, particularly in winter when fog and dust reduce visibility at night to about a yard.