The mortgage boom is fading
- A decline in demand is fueling price wars across the mortgage industry, pushing down profits
This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
The housing market is as hot as ever. The mortgage market, though, is losing steam.
Homes are selling at a blistering pace unseen since before the financial crisis, pushing up home values in nearly every U.S. ZIP Code. Yet lenders are preparing for mortgage demand to cool in the coming months, the result of rising interest rates that make refinancing less attractive for a huge chunk of borrowers.
Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!