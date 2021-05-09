Subscribe
My Reads e-paper Newsletters IFSC Code Finder New
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Subscribe
OPEN APP
Home >News >World >The mortgage boom is fading

The mortgage boom is fading

Premium
AP Photo
4 min read . 09:34 PM IST ORLA MCCAFFREY, The Wall Street Journal

  • A decline in demand is fueling price wars across the mortgage industry, pushing down profits

The housing market is as hot as ever. The mortgage market, though, is losing steam.

Homes are selling at a blistering pace unseen since before the financial crisis, pushing up home values in nearly every U.S. ZIP Code. Yet lenders are preparing for mortgage demand to cool in the coming months, the result of rising interest rates that make refinancing less attractive for a huge chunk of borrowers.

TRENDING STORIES See All
Hi! You've read all your free articles To Continue Reading, Subscribe Now
Articles by celebrated columnists
A differentiated perspective
The best of Wall Street Journal
Subscribe NowAlready Subscribed ? Sign in
MORE FROM THIS SECTIONSee All
Premium

Anthony Fauci says ‘no doubt’ US has undercounted its covid deaths

1 min read . 09:32 PM IST
Premium

Uttarakhand imposes one-week complete lockdown amid Covid surge. Details here

1 min read . 09:36 PM IST
Premium

Chinese rocket returns to earth over Indian Ocean

1 min read . 09:18 PM IST
Premium

Haryana govt extends lockdown till 17 May, says stringent measures to be taken

1 min read . 09:13 PM IST

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!