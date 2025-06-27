The most expensive musical instrument in the world: This rare viola is now valued at $30 million

In May, Roberto Díaz performed at the US Library of Congress using a rare viola made by Antonio Stradivari in 1690. Called the Tuscan-Medici viola, it is now valued at $30 million, possibly the world’s most expensive instrument.

Díaz, who leads the Curtis Institute of Music in Philadelphia, has played the viola for nearly 15 years. He even recorded a Grammy-winning album with it. Many admire its fine grain and craftsmanship, calling it both simple and deeply beautiful.

According to Diaz, the instrument produces an “incredibly resonant but kind of compact sound”.

“It has a tremendous brilliance to it, and you can hear this. People call it the ‘Cremonese spin’ inside the sound, which is what makes the sound just kind of travel out into the hall,” the South China Morning Post quoted him as saying.

Though he doesn’t often think of its price, Diaz calls it “surreal”. The instrument was recently gifted to the Library of Congress, making its stay permanent after being on loan for years.

Díaz showed Curtis board members two violas without telling them which was which. When they heard both, they were surprised.

Even without knowing much about music, they could tell the difference in sound. They didn’t expect violas to differ so much.

Violas are less popular than violins, with fewer concertos and a softer sound.

The Tuscan-Medici was made for Grand Prince Ferdinando I de’ Medici. It later belonged to Macy’s heir Herbert Straus. Later, it was loaned to the Library of Congress by his widow in 1977.

Collectors David and Amy Fulton made the gift of the Tuscan-Medici viola possible through a $20 million donation. The previous owners, the Baird family, sold it for less than its market value, giving up $10 million as an in-kind donation.

Together, their contributions will help preserve the viola and allow it to be played publicly forever. Only around 10 of Stradivari’s violas are known to exist. It makes them rarer and more valuable than his violins.

Experts say the Tuscan-Medici is especially prized because it has been actively played and maintained. It will remain at the library, available for top musicians to perform with or take on tour.

Most expensive string instrument The most expensive string instrument ever sold at auction is the “Lady Blunt” Stradivarius violin, bought for $15.9 million in 2011.