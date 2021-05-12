The most vaccinated country says shots work amid surge in Covid-19 cases

The country has fully inoculated 62.2% of its population, the biggest proportion of any nation, issuing them with either Sinopharm shots or Covishield vaccines that are made under license from AstraZeneca Plc. Even so, its number of active cases more than doubled to 2,486 in the week to May 10, and 37% of those patients had received two doses.

