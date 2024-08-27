The mysterious middlemen helping Russia’s war machine
The Economist 6 min read 27 Aug 2024, 07:21 AM IST
Summary
- Sanctions are as watertight as a sieve
RUSSIA IS PLANNING for decades of Western sanctions, a senior foreign-ministry official, Dmitry Birichevsky, said last week. The evidence suggests that might not be too much of a problem. The economy is growing smartly, at an annualised rate of 4% in the second quarter, after a whopping 5.4% the quarter before, despite one of the toughest regimes ever imposed. Trade continues to flourish. How come?
