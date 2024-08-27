The mysterious middlemen helping Russia’s war machine

Along with military aid, sanctions are the West’s main contribution to Ukraine’s war effort, but unlike long-range rockets, they have so far failed to deal much of a blow. Two and a half years in, Russia’s economy is holding up well. It is hard to tell which European firms are simply adjusting well to the new restrictions and which are circumventing sanctions. But as it happens the biggest boosts in trade flowing through third countries have been among products that are now heavily restricted. European policymakers are desperate to close the leaks, but that means getting tough on the governments of some of Europe’s most prickly neighbours.