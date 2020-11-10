The new M.B.A.: Flexible, cheaper and lifelong

For students, certificate programs, which can cost roughly $2,000, are cheaper and easier than putting a career on hold and moving to a new city. Online programs are also more accessible to a wider range of students, such as parents who quit work to raise children and want to re-enter the workforce or workers who have been laid off and need to learn a new craft, Ms. Spar says. However, the programs miss out on in-person activities, such as networking with classmates, overseas trips and career fairs, that some students say give business school its value.