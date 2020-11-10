The next big challenge after a covid vaccine is giving it to enough people

Much also depends on the vaccine itself. Even if an eventual vaccine is proved to trigger an immune reaction in 90% of those who receive it—as Pfizer says is suggested by the early results from its trial—that would require at least three-quarters of the population to have the shot for herd immunity to be acquired, says Roy Anderson, an epidemiologist and professor at Imperial College London. Herd immunity occurs when enough people develop an immune response through previous infection or a vaccine to curb the spread of the virus.