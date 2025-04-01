The next big thing in carbon capture? Trash.
Yusuf Khan , The Wall Street Journal 4 min read 01 Apr 2025, 06:04 PM IST
SummaryA group of tech companies are investing in a novel approach to cutting carbon emissions by using household waste.
This is a Mint Premium article gifted to you.
Subscribe to enjoy similar stories.
A group of technology companies is investing in a new form of carbon capture that aims to cut emissions from household waste in an effort to reduce landfill usage and to lower the amount of greenhouse gas emissions that are emitted into the atmosphere.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more less